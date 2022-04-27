KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals’ new Nike City connect uniforms will be available on MLB The Show video game.

San Diego Studios and Sony Interactive Entertainment announced Monday that fans can select the uniforms starting Friday before they play an exhibition or any type of game mode they are playing.

In addition, the Royals are planning to debut the uniforms Friday against the New York Yankees.

The team unveiled the city uniforms on Monday paying tribute to the fountains.

The series will include t-shirts, socks, sweatshirts and more to give fans a new look they can wear to connect with the Royals. Throughout the rest of the season, the ball club will wear the new look on Friday home games.

KANSAS CITY, MO- Mar 22: Photo from the Kansas City Royals Nike City Connect Jersey Shoot in the field tunnel at Surprise Stadium on Tuesday March 22, 2022, in Surprise, AZ (Photo by Jason Hanna/Kansas City Royals)

