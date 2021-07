DENVER, CO – JULY 11: Nick Pratto #32 of American League Futures Team tips his hat during player introductions before a game against the American League Futures Team at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

OMAHA — After playing with double-A side NW Arkansas Naturals to start the season, two young prospects, Nick Pratto and Bobby Witt Jr., have been promoted to triple-A side the Omaha Storm Chasers.

Witt Jr., shortstop, and Pratto, first base, both played in the All-Star Futures Game last week.

Both players are on Major League Baseball’s top 100 prospects list and both have more than 15 homeruns on the season.

