Nicky Lopez drives in four runs, Royals roll past Orioles 9-2

Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy throws against a Baltimore Orioles batter in the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, July 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nicky Lopez drove in four runs to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 9-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

Lopez cleared the bases in the second inning with a two-run single and again in the seventh with a two-run double.

The Royals built a 6-0 lead through the first three innings behind Lopez and the All-Star duo of Salvador Perez and Whit Merrifield. Perez hit RBI singles in the first and third innings. Merrifield added an RBI double in the second and a sacrifice fly in the third.

Keegan Akin (0-5) gave up six runs on eight hits in three innings, with three walks and two strikeouts. Lopez did the bulk of the damage with a two-run single to highlight a four-run second inning.

Merrifield went 4 for 5 with three RBIs, including a run-scoring single in the seventh inning. Kansas City finished with 15 hits.

Danny Duffy tossed four innings of one-run ball, with a walk and three strikeouts. Josh Staumont (1-2) earned the win in relief.

Pedro Severino hit a solo homer in the eighth. Scott Barlow closed out the game for the Royals.

Trey Mancini put the Orioles on the board with an RBI groundout in the fourth. Cedric Mullins went 2 for 3. The Orioles finished with five hits and stranded six runners.

ROSTER MOVES

Royals: C Cam Gallagher was reinstated from the 10-day IL. C Sebastian Rivero was optioned in the corresponding move.

UP NEXT

Brady Singer (3-6, 4.52 ERA) will take the mound for Kansas City. Baltimore did not announce its starting pitcher.