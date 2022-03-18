SURPRISE, Ariz. — On Friday, the Kansas City Royals will step on the diamond in Arizona to play their first Spring Training game of the season and in the lineup is Major League Baseball’s number one prospect.
Bobby Witt Jr. will play third base against the Texas Rangers at 3:05 p.m. Friday.
Royals Lineup
Pitcher: John Heasley
Right Field: Whit Merrifield
Left Field: Andrew Benintendi
Center Field: Michael Taylor
Catcher: Salvador Perez
First Base: Carlos Santana
Second Base: Nicky Lopez
Third Base: Bobby Witt Jr.
Shortstop: Adalberto Mondesi
Designated Hitter: Hunter Dozier
Witt Jr. was named the No. 1 prospect after a year dominating in the AA and AAA ranks,
He played half the season with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals and the other half with the Omaha Storm Chasers.
In 2021, Witt Jr. posted a slugging percentage of .575 and hit 33 homeruns and 97 RBI.
Three other Royals prospects made the list:
- No. 51 – MJ Melendez – Catcher
- No. 62 – Nick Pratto – 1B
- No. 72 – Asa Lacy – LHP
Witt Jr. will look to make the active roster when the MLB regular season starts on April 7 and the Royals host the Cleveland Guardians.