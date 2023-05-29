KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Edward Olivares made quite the impression on Sunday. A smoking impression on the scoreboard in left field.

Olivares hit a 452-foot solo homer in the eighth inning of Kansas City’s 3-2 win against Washington that damaged a scoreboard at Kauffman Stadium.

The massive drive darkened a small strip on the left side of the scoreboard, and smoke was seen coming from the area where the ball landed.

The 27-year-old Olivares connected against Chad Kuhl, tying it at 2. It was his fourth homer of the season.

Michael Massey’s single with two outs in the ninth scored MJ Melendez to cap a late rally that lifted the Royals over the Nationals, avoiding a sweep.