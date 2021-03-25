Paint It Blue: Royals launch new campaign ahead of Opening Day

PEORIA, ARIZONA – MARCH 09: Hanser Alberto #49 of the Kansas City Royals congratulates Jorge Soler #12 and Salvador Perez #13 after they scored on Soler’s home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning of the MLB spring training baseball game at Peoria Sports Complex on March 09, 2021 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals launched the first ever Paint It Blue campaign aimed at uniting the community ahead of Opening Day on April 1.

“We are excited to welcome fans back to Kauffman Stadium,” Sr. Director of Community Investments & Executive Director of Royals Charities, Amanda Grosdidier said. “But we want fans all over the metro to celebrate Opening Day, too.”

In partnership with Price Chopper, the Paint It Blue campaign will ring in each new season for years to come. The club and Price Chopper encourage business, schools, entertainment district and more to take part and Paint It Blue.

Price Chopper will turn its stores blue on Opening Day and offer at-home tailgate specials.

“You don’t have to be in the stands at the ballpark to celebrate Opening Day with us,” Grosdidier said. “As Royals fans, we stand together, share our passion for the team together, and cheer together. Being a Royals fan is about connecting through our team, no matter where you are.”

Fans can participate on social media by tagging their photos with #PaintKCBlue