KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals rookie catcher MJ Melendez hit his 10th home run of the season Monday night against the Los Angeles Angels, making history alongside fellow rookie Bobby Witt Jr.

Though Witt was out of the lineup, due to being ruled day-to-day with right hamstring soreness, Melendez’s shot etched the duo into franchise history books becoming the first pair of Royals rookies to hit 10+ home runs in a season.

Witt leads the club with 14 and Melendez sits in third behind fellow catcher Salvador Perez (11).

The two rookies made their way to the lineup this season as some of the Royals’ top prospects and have not disappointed.

Witt ranks second in MLB Pipeline’s Rookie of the Year power rankings behind Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez.

The Royals have gone with youth to fill out their starting lineups, partially due to injury, and have given fans a look at the future with the likes of Vinny Pasquantino and Nick Pratto joining the aforementioned Witt and Melendez.

Kansas City is in the midst of a three-game win streak as they head into Game 2 of a three-game home series against the Angels.