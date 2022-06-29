KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On a night many fans have been waiting for, they stood on their feet as Kansas City Royals designated hitter Vinnie Pasquantino took his first steps toward his first at-bat of his MLB career.

The No. 3 prospect in the Royals’ MLB pipeline received a standing ovation before even ever having taken a swing for the club.

“I haven’t felt anything like that in my entire life,” Pasquantino said. “I just want to say thank you to all the people that came out tonight. I saw an Italian flag in the stands, I saw a sign that said, ‘It’s Pasquantino Time,’ or something like that. From a personal side, that’s a pretty cool thing.”

Unfortunately for the “Italian Nightmare”, his debut ended with him going hitless in for appearances at the plate and the Royals dropping Game 2 against the Texas Rangers.

“There’s a lot of emotions that went on with it,” Pasquantino said. “Right now, my current emotion is frustration because we lost. That’s a little disappointing. Obviously from a personal side, it was really a monumental night for me.”

Despite the struggles in his debut, Pasquantino continues the ushering in of a youth movement in the club, joining Kyle Isbel, MJ Melendez and Bobby Witt Jr. as newcomers to join the active roster in 2022.

Paquantino’s addition to the lineup came at the cost of trading 1B/DH Carlos Santana to the Seattle Mariners.

During his time in the minor leagues with the Omaha Storm Chasers, Pasquantino was second in the league with 18 homeruns, something he hopes to bring to Kauffman Stadium and the major leagues.

“I hope to earn the support of the fans now. They’ve seen from afar what I think I’m capable of and what they think I’m capable of, but now I want to do it in front of them,” Pasquantino said.