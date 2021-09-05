Perez becomes first catcher with 40 homeruns in 18 years

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 04: Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals hits a three-run home run in the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez continued his hot streak in a 10-7 loss against the Chicago White Sox Saturday night and joined elite company in the record books.

In the fifth inning with two on base, Perez launched Michael Kopech’s fastball to the moon for his second homerun of the night and 40th of the season.

Forty* we were excited. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 5, 2021

Salvy joined a shortlist of catchers to reach the 40 homerun milestone and is the first to do so since 2003.

Roy Campanella – 41 HRs – 1953

Johnny Bench – 45 HRs – 1970

Johnny Bench – 40 HRs – 1972

Todd Hundley – 41 HRs – 1996

Mike Piazza – 40 HRs – 1997

Mike Piazza – 40 HRs – 1999

Javy Lopez – 43 HRs – 2003

.@SalvadorPerez15 becomes the first catcher since Javy Lopez in 2003 to reach the 40-homer mark. 💪 pic.twitter.com/OfIeRoY76e — MLB (@MLB) September 5, 2021

Perez’s blast was his 192nd of his career, one shy of Amos Otis (193) for 3rd most homeruns in franchise history.

Salvy now sits three homers shy of league leader Shohei Ohtani.

“I see a hitter that has to be talked about as one of if not the most dangerous hitter in the league,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “And how he’s going about these at-bats and doing it in big situations.”