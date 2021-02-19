Pérez, Merrifield among MLB Network’s Top 100

Kansas City Royals Whit Merrifield (15) celebrates with Salvador Perez (13) after scoring on Perez’ sacrifice fly off Tampa Bay Rays starter Tyler Glasnow, right, during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

SECAUCUS, N.J. — Spring training is right around the corner and the regular season is just a little over a month a way. That means it’s time for MLB Network’s annual top 100 players list.

Two Kansas City Royals made the list ahead of the 2021 season equaling the tally from last year.

In a shortened 2019 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Whit Merrifield finished with a batting average of .282, 9 homeruns and 30 RBI’s earning him #77 on the top 100 list. A bit of a drop from last year’s top 100 where he ranked #56

Salvador Pérez is one of five catchers on the list and is ranked #82. In just 37 games last season, Pérez had 11 homeruns, 32 RBI’s and a .333 batting average.

He is entering his last year of his contract and has expressed interest in wanting to stay with the organization.

Across the league, 51 of the players came from the National League and 49 from the American League. The Chicago White Sox tied with World Series champion the Los Angeles Dodgers with nine players each on the list.

Both the New York Mets and New York Yankees had seven players on the top 100.

Not-surprisingly, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout took the top spot for the sixth year in a row.

AND STILL.

@MikeTrout continues his reign as the No. 1 player of the #Top100RightNow. pic.twitter.com/DuVOaC3Ap6 — MLB (@MLB) February 19, 2021

Top 10

Mike Trout – Los Angeles Angels – Outfield Mookie Betts – Los Angeles Dodgers – Outfield Jacob deGrom – New York Mets – Starting Pitcher Freddie Freeman – Atlanta Braves – First Base Juan Soto – Washington Nationals – Outfield Fernando Tatís Jr. – San Diego Padres – Shortstop Ronald Acuña Jr. – Atlanta Braves – Outfield Anthony Rendon – Los Angeles Angels – Third Base Christian Yelich – Milwaukee Brewers – Outfield Cody Bellinger – Los Angeles Dodgers – Outfield