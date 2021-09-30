Royals’ Perez will play following ankle injury, but he won’t be behind home plate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals star Salvador Perez is back in the lineup Thursday after injuring his ankle Wednesday night against the Cleveland Indians.

Perez homered on the first pitch he saw Wednesday night tying a Royals record of 48 home runs. Perez struck out the next inning and left the game with a sprained right ankle. The homer matched the club mark of 48 home runs set by Jorge Soler in 2019.

“I don’t even know what happened,” Perez said in a postgame interview Wednesday night. “I missed the last stair down to the dugout, and I turned my ankle, you know?”

Royals fans were concerned Perez’s injured ankle would keep Perez on the bench, and prevent him from trying to set a new team record, but when the Royals released the lineup for Thursday’s game, Salvy’s name was included.

Here's how we will line up behind Angel Zerpa as he makes his MLB debut tonight vs. the Indians.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/smfAg2vd2H — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 30, 2021

Perez will bat third in the lineup as the designated hitter, meaning he will not be behind the plate in the final game of the series against the Indians.