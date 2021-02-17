Pitchers and catchers report for Spring Training

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 23: Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals points skyward while crossing home plate after hitting a 2-run home run during the 1st inning of the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium on September 23, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

SURPRISE, Ariz. — We are a month and a half away from opening day of the 2021 MLB season and 11 days until the first preseason game, the Kansas City Royals’ pitchers and catchers have reported for Spring Training.

Pitchers and catchers are working out today.#RoyalsST — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 17, 2021

After COVID-19 cut the 2020 season short, franchises, their players and fans are excited to get a new season underway, and get back to a 162 game schedule starting on April 1.

The full roster will report to Spring Training on Mon. Feb 22, including new outfielder Andrew Benintendi.

The Royals open Spring Training against the Texas Rangers on Feb. 28, their same opponent for Opening Day.

The start of Spring Training means fans get to see catcher Salvador Perez back on the diamond. Perez is on the last year of his contract.

Perez is coming off a campaign where he set career highs in batting average (.333), slugging percentage (.633), 11 home runs and 32 RBI’s in 37 games. He also won the American League Comeback Player of the Year after missing the 2019 season with Tommy John surgery.

There has been no reports of any formal conversations being had with the 2015 World Series MVP about an extension, but he has expressed his desire to stay with the club.

“The team signed me when I was 16 years old,” Perez said. “The way I’m still there makes me happy. Hopefully, I can retire in Kansas City, but you never know.”