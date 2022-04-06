KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Royals catcher and 2015 World Series champion Drew Butera has retired, according to reports.

Sam Blum with The Athletic reports that Butera has joined the Los Angeles Angels coaching staff as a bullpen catcher.

The 38-year-old spent four years with the Royals from 2015 to 2018. His most memorable moment with the franchise was catching pitcher Wade Davis’ final strike to win the 2015 World Series over the New York Mets.

Butera mostly played as a backup catcher for Salvador Perez, but earned a contract extension after battin .285 the following season.

Before his time in Kansas City, Butera played with the Mets, Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Dodgers and the Angels.

In 2018, he was traded to the Colorado Rockies and later played for the Phillies, Rangers, and returned to the Angels in 2021.