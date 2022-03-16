KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Kansas City Royals legend Zack Greinke is returning to where he began his career.

Reports say Greinke is coming back to Kansas City on a one-year, $13 million deal with $2 million available in innings bonuses.

This move comes after the Royals also traded left-hander Mike Minor on Wednesday afternoon to the Reds for relief pitcher Amir Garrett and cash considerations.

The 38-year-old was a first-round pick for the Royals in 2002 and came to the majors in 2004. He made his debut in 2004 where he finished with an 8-11 record that season.

The six-time all-star hit his stride in 2009 when he gained his first all-star selection, an American League Cy Young Award and led the league in earned run average.

Before being traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in 2011, Greinke pitched seven seasons with Kansas City going 60-67 during his tenure.

Greinke has spent time with the Brewers, Los Angeles Angels, LA Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Houston Astros. He earned his six Gold Gloves and two Silver Sluggers with the Dodgers and the Diamondbacks.

With the Royals looking for a top rotation guy, it’s believed they have their player. He will be joining a young rotation that is looking to turn things around during the retooling.

