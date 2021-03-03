Reports: Royals agree to 1-year deal with Jarrod Dyson

ARLINGTON, TX – AUGUST 22: Jarrod Dyson #1 of the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Park in Arlington on August 22, 2014 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Mike Stone/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are nearing a deal with speedy outfielder Jarrod Dyson, according to MLB insider Robert Murray.

The deal that would bring the 2015 World Series champion back to Kauffman Stadium is reportedly worth $1.5 million.

Dyson was traded to the Seattle Mariners in 2017. His season was cut short by a pelvic surgery in September of that year.

In 2018, he signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks on a 2-year deal. Dyson signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2020 and was traded in August to the Chicago White Sox.

Dyson is not the first 2015 champion member that has returned to the Royals this offseason. Pitcher Greg Holland signed a one year $2.75 million deal in December and pitcher Wade Davis signed a minor league deal with the club in January.