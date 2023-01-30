KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal, the Kansas City Royals have re-signed Zack Greinke to a one-year contract.

Greinke, 39 years old, returned to the Royals last season since 2010 on a one-year free-agent contract.

In 2022 in 26 starts, he finished with a 4-9 record with a 3.68 ERA. He allowed two earned runs or fewer in 17 of his starts.

Greinke is a six-time All-Star, six-time Gold Glove Award winner, and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner. He won the 2009 AL Cy Young Award with the Royals.