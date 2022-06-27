KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been a great Monday for the new Kansas City Royals rookie.

Vinnie Pasquantino was just sitting in his apartment in Omaha on Monday morning waiting for his clothes to dry when he got the call that he would be playing for the Royals. For a man who ‘wears emotions on his sleeve’, Pasquantino said it was great just to soak in the moment by himself before he started calling his family.

“I just sat there and had a moment with myself and that was a really cool thing,” Pasquantino said.

“There’s people all around all the time and that was a moment where I could really just kind of be with myself and that was a really cool thing for me because you don’t often get those moments and I was able to kind of take it in.”

Another great moment for Pasquantino is that his father didn’t even believe him when he said he was heading to KC. After telling him three times that he was being called up, the rookie first baseman couldn’t even get his agent to convince his father.

“I got back on the phone, got a little bit more agitated with him and said ‘no, no, no, no, it’s happening, you’ll see tonight. If you don’t believe me you’ll see tonight.”

In 69 games with the AAA Omaha Storm Chasers, Pasquantino batted .280 with 18 home runs, 67 RBIs and an OPS of .948. Since the Royals traded Carlos Santana on Monday, Pasquantino will be depended on to fill that role and perform well like fellow rookies Bobby Witt Jr. and MJ Melendez.

With all of his family coming into town on Tuesday to watch Pasuqantino and the Royals face the Texas Rangers, the rookie just hopes to do well in front of his family and stay on the roster.

“When I first walked in, the first person I saw was Mike [Matheny] and that was a special moment for me. Being able to shake my big league manager’s hand and just know that I’m here and I’d like to be here so I’m just excited for that.”