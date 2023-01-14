KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Saturday that the team has agreed to contracts with seven players.

Starting pitcher Brad Keller, and right-handed pitchers Scott Barlow, Taylor Clarke, and Josh Staumont agreed to contracts with the club and avoided arbitration. In addition, lefties Amir Garrett and Kris Bubic signs one-year contracts on Friday.

The team also announced that infielder Nicky Lopez reached an agreement for the 2023 season.

Right-hander Brady Singer did not reach an agreement with the club ahead of the deadline.

The Royals will report to Spring Training on Feb. 14 with pitchers and catchers reporting and the whole squad reporting on Feb. 20.