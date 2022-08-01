KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the trading deadline approaching, the Kansas City Mariners acquired left-handed pitcher Anthony Misiewicz from the Seattle Mariners for cash considerations.

With the acquisition, the Royals will be added to the 40-man roster and option to Triple-A Omaha.

Before being designated for assignment Sunday, Misiewicz holds a 4.61 ERA and pitched 17 of the first 50 games through June 1, and was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma this year for the Mariners.

In addition, Misiewicz pitched a career best of 66 outings last season when he ranked tied for 8th in the American League with a career-high 19 holds.