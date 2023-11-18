KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are building their rotation this offseason after making another move with the Atlanta Braves.

The Royals traded right-handed pitcher Jackson Kowar to the Braves for right-handed pitcher Kyle Wright.

This move comes after the Royals acquired Braves pitcher Nick Anderson.

Wright only pitched 31 innings in nine games last season, going 1-3 with a 6.97 ERA, 34 strikeouts and 17 walks.

He is expected to miss the entire 2024 season after undergoing surgery to repair his right shoulder.

Wright was the number five overall pick in the 2017 draft. He has played parts of six seasons in the majors, all with the Braves.

He had a breakout year in 2022, where he was the MLB wins leader that season, going 21-5 and had an ERA of 3.19.

For his career, he has pitched 281.1 innings in 60 games, going 24-16 with a 4.45 ERA.

Kowar leaves the Royals after spending parts of three seasons with the team. During his time in KC, he went 2-6, pitching 74 innings in 39 games with a 9.12 ERA.