KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have made their first offseason acquisition.

The Royals acquired right-handed pitcher Nick Anderson from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for cash considerations.

In a corresponding move, left-handed pitcher Austin Cox has been designated for assignment. Kansas City’s Major League Reserve List remains at 40.

Anderson finished last season with a 3.06 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 35.1 innings pitched out of the bullpen with four wins and zero losses before being placed on the 60-day injured list with a right shoulder strain.

He also spent time with the Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays, earning All-MLB First Team with the Rays in 2020. He missed all of his 2022 season with an injury.

Anderson has spent parts of four seasons in the majors, going 11-6 with nine saves in 128 games with a 2.93 ERA.

He will look to help a struggling Royals bullpen from last season.