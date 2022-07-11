KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is less than a month until the MLB trade deadline and the Kansas City Royals are wheeling and dealing.

In a trade with the Atlanta Braves, the Royals acquired three minor league prospects: infielder CJ Alexander, right-handed pitcher Andrew Hoffmann and outfielder Drew Waters.

The Braves received the Royals’ 35th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

The draft choice, which is tradable because it is a competitive-balance pick given to small-market and low-revenue teams, comes with a slot value of $2,202,100. The Braves’ bonus pool will grow to more than $10.2 million, moving them from the 19th-most available money to ninth.

Waters, 23, was at one point a consensus top-100 prospect, but has lost some steam at Triple-A over the past two seasons. He has been added to the Royals’ 40-man roster and optioned off to Triple-A Omaha.

The 41st overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft is hitting .246/.305/.393 in 49 games at Triple-A this season.

Hoffman has been having an exceptional year in High A. This season, the 22 year old is 7-2 with a 2.36 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 80 innings.

Alexander is a 26 year old powerful left handed hitter, with 15 home runs in 289 plate appearances at Double-A and experience at first base.

Hoffmann and Alexander will be with Double-A Northwest Arkansas.