Royals: Adalberto Mondesi on 10-day injured list, Nicky Lopez recalled

SURPRISE, ARIZONA – MARCH 19: Adalberto Mondesi #27 of the Kansas City Royals makes a throw to first base to record an out in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Angels during the MLB spring training game at Surprise Stadium on March 19, 2021 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced that they have placed shortstop Adalberto Mondesi on the 10-day injured list due to a right oblique strain and have recalled Nicky Lopez.

#Royals place Adalberto Mondesi on the 10-day Injured List with a right oblique strain .. Nicky Lopez has been recalled. — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) March 31, 2021

The move is retroactive to March 30, meaning Mondesi will be eligible to return on April 8. The Royals open the season on April 1 against the Texas Rangers.

The 25-year-old has ye to play more than 102 games in a season and his breakout 2019 year was cut short due to a shoulder injury.

Mondesi showed over the final month that he can provide an offensive spark along with his slick defense. He hit all of his homers and drove in all but two of his runs down the stretch, and a solid offseason has the Royals believing that he will capitalize on the momentum that he established in September.