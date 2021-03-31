Royals: Adalberto Mondesi on 10-day injured list, Nicky Lopez recalled

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced that they have placed shortstop Adalberto Mondesi on the 10-day injured list due to a right oblique strain and have recalled Nicky Lopez.
The move is retroactive to March 30, meaning Mondesi will be eligible to return on April 8. The Royals open the season on April 1 against the Texas Rangers.
The 25-year-old has ye to play more than 102 games in a season and his breakout 2019 year was cut short due to a shoulder injury.
Mondesi showed over the final month that he can provide an offensive spark along with his slick defense. He hit all of his homers and drove in all but two of his runs down the stretch, and a solid offseason has the Royals believing that he will capitalize on the momentum that he established in September.