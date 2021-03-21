Royals agree to 4-year contract extension with catcher Salvador Perez

Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals smiles during player introductions prior to the opening day game between the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on March 28, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Sunday that they have agreed to a four-year contract extension with catcher Salvador Perez that will begin with the 2022 season and has a team option for 2026.

Terms of the deal were not released but reports say the extension contract ranges between $18 million and $22 million with a $13.5 million club option or $2 million buyout.

The 30-year-old is coming off a 2020 season in which he was named American League Comeback Player of the Year, a Louisville Silver Slugger Award winner, a first-team All-MLB selection and was the Les Milgram Royal Player of the Year.

He hit a career-best .333 with 11 homers and 32 RBI over 37 games. Perez also added 12 doubles, 22 runs scored, 17 walks and one stolen base, while recording a .353 on-base percentage and a career-high .633 slugging percentage, which was the second highest in franchise history (min. 150 plate appearances) behind only Hall of Famer George Brett, who amassed a .664 mark during his AL MVP Award-winning season in 1980.

The 11 home runs hit by Perez led the team and were tied for third-most by a player who played 37 games or fewer, trailing only Hall of Famers Frank Thomas (12 in 34 games) in 2005 and Ted Williams (13 in 37 games) in 1953.

He led the Royals to the franchise’s first World Series championship in 30 years in 2015, garnering World Series MVP honors, after batting .364 (8-for-22) with two doubles and two RBI in five games vs. the Mets.

Perez was originally signed by the Royals as an international free agent on October 10, 2006.

Four more years of Salvy smiles, splashes and shenanigans. 😁



Never change, @SalvadorPerez15.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/BZfokYQQPV — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 21, 2021