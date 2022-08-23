KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals pitcher Amir Garrett had his three-game suspension reduced Tuesday after appealing.

The relief pitcher’s suspension is now only two games. He’ll begin serving the punishment Tuesday when Kansas City hosts the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Garrett’s suspension comes from an incident where he threw his drink on a Chicago White Sox fan who leaned over the dugout to yell at Garrett on Aug. 2.

Garrett pitched while he appealed the suspension.

He posted an apology on Twitter the day after the incident, writing that his actions were “uncalled for.” Garrett also tweeted that players “are held to a higher standard and the chirping from fans” is part of the game.

He said earlier this month that he also reached out to the fan and sent a jersey to him and his son.

The left-hander is 3-1 and has a 4.08 ERA in 44 appearances this season, his first with the Royals.

This is Garrett’s second successful appeal in the past two years. Last year with the Cincinnati Reds, Garrett received a seven-game suspension for his role in a benches-clearing fight between the Reds and the Chicago Cubs.

He appealed and had the ban cut to five game.

With a two-game suspension, Garrett will be available when the Royals host the San Diego Padres on Friday.