KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have their representative who will go to Los Angeles for the MLB All-Star Game.

Outfielder Andrew Benintendi was named an All-Star for the first time in his career on Sunday.

The 28-year-old is leading the team with a .317 batting average and a .387 on base percentage. while leading the league with 144 putouts from left field. He is also in the top ten in the league for batting average and on base percentage.

Benintendi is in his seventh year in the majors and his second year with the Royals after spending his first five seasons with the Boston Red Sox.

He has also been in trade rumors for the Royals for some time now, but will head to LA representing KC.

The All-Star Game is on Tuesday, July 19 at 7 p.m. CT.