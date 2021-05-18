Royals say Kauffman Stadium will return to full capacity; no masks for fully vaccinated fans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A full stadium could cheer for the Kansas City Royals starting May 31.

The Royals announced Tuesday that the stadium would return to full capacity for the beginning of the series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The stadium is currently at about 45% capacity.

The Outfield Experience and Hall of Fame will also re-open on May 31.

Fans who are fully vaccinated won’t need to wear masks inside Kauffman, but other health and safety protocols, including bag restrictions, will remain in place.

Masks are still recommended for fans who are not fully vaccinated.

Tickets and parking will continue to only be accessible through the MLB Ballpark app and must be purchased in advance. The stadium will continue to be cashless.

“The thought of having the opportunity to fill Kauffman Stadium again gives all of us a huge jolt of adrenaline,” Mike Matheny, Royals’ manager, said. “After having no fans in the ballpark last year, the crowds this year have been passionate and loud, so expanding the capacity to the max can only strengthen our home field advantage at The K.”

Single-game tickets for the remainder of the season will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.