Royals at Indians postponed; Make up game scheduled for September

CLEVELAND — The Sunday finale of a four-game series between the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Indians has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up during a traditional doubleheader on September 20. Two 7-inning games will be played starting at 5:10 p.m.
The Indians said that fans with tickets to the postponed game can exchange them for another game, including the September 20 doubleheader.
The Royals lost all three games of the series including Saturday’s 16-4 loss.
Kansas City returns to action on Friday, July 16 after the MLB All-Star game on July 13.