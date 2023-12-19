Amazon.com Inc. is “in talks to invest” in Diamond Sports Group, a move that would “advance the e-commerce giant’s aggressive push into sports content as it takes on streaming rivals like Disney and Netflix,” The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

Diamond, which filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, is “actively negotiating with Amazon about a strategic investment and a multiyear streaming partnership,” sources told WSJ.

Diamond operates Bally Sports Kansas City, which broadcasts games locally for Major League Baseball’s Kansas City Royals.

If an agreement is reached, Prime Video “would eventually become the streaming home for Diamond’s games.”

