KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An RBI double by Bobby Witt Jr. gave the Kansas City Royals a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the eighth and guided the Royals to a 3-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians.

The Guardians began the scoring in the top of the fifth with a Jose Ramirez RBI double to give them a 1-0 lead. The Royals answered in the bottom of the fifth as Nicky Lopez drove in a run on a double to tie the game.

After Witt Jr’s hit, Andrew Benintendi’s single brought Witt Jr. across the plate for the final run.

Royal’s starting pitcher Zack Greinke threw 5.2 innings with a walk and a strikeout, allowing five hits and one earned run.

Scott Harlow got the win with three strikeouts and giving up three hits in two innings.

Cleveland starting pitcher Shane Bieber allowed three hits and one earned run while getting four strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

Guardians relief pitcher Triston McKenzie took the loss.

The Royals will play the Guardians again on Saturday at 3:10 p.m.