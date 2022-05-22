KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals started out fast on Sunday afternoon, taking a 6-0 lead into the eighth inning before imploding.

The Minnesota Twins would then score six runs in the top of the eighth, tying the game up before scoring one more run in the ninth after a Gio Urshela line drive single gave them the lead.

The Royals did most of their damage in the sixth inning, scoring five runs as they were catapulted by a Carlos Santana double with the bases loaded, giving them a 5-0 lead.

Brady Singer got the start for the Royals, going seven innings, giving up four hits, no runs, three walks and three Ks. Josh Staumont would get the loss with Tyler Duffey getting the win.

Bailey Ober started for the Twins, going 5 innings, giving up three hits, one run, one walk and four Ks.

Royals GM Dayton Moore has said in the past that 40 games is the benchmark to see where the his team is at before he makes big decisions and right now they are 14-26 and last in the AL Central after being swept by the Twins.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.