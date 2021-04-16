Royals, Blue Jays postponed, moved to split doubleheader on Saturday

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – APRIL 15: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays and Whit Merrifield #15 of the Kansas City Royals stand near first base during the game at Kauffman Stadium on April 15, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals’ matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays scheduled for Friday, April 16 has been postponed.

Game two of the four-game home series has been pushed to Saturday when the teams will play a split doubleheader due to heavy rains in the forecast in Kansas City.

#Royals and Blue Jays postponed till Saturday. The first game will begin at 1:10 p.m. and the second game is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) April 16, 2021

The first game of the doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 1:10 p.m. and the second game will start at 5:10 p.m.

Both games will be seven innings.

Fans with tickets to the postponed game will be admitted to the 5:10 p.m. game. Those unable to attend the rescheduled game may be eligible for a voucher for a future game. Fans who purchased their tickets on the resale market should contact the vendor customer service.