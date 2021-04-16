Royals, Blue Jays postponed, moved to split doubleheader on Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals’ matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays scheduled for Friday, April 16 has been postponed.
Game two of the four-game home series has been pushed to Saturday when the teams will play a split doubleheader due to heavy rains in the forecast in Kansas City.
The first game of the doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 1:10 p.m. and the second game will start at 5:10 p.m.
Both games will be seven innings.
Fans with tickets to the postponed game will be admitted to the 5:10 p.m. game. Those unable to attend the rescheduled game may be eligible for a voucher for a future game. Fans who purchased their tickets on the resale market should contact the vendor customer service.