KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. has been named a finalist for the All-MLB Team.

Witt is coming off of an outstanding sophomore season where he became the first player in Royals history with 30+ home runs (30) and 30+ stolen bases (49).

Witt also ranked third in the AL with 177 hits and led the MLB with 11 triples.

Witt Jr. led Major League shortstops in stolen bases and total bases (317), tied for second in RBI (96), second in extra-base hits (69) and third in home runs.

Witt Jr. is hoping to join teammate Salvador Perez, who was named All-MLB First Team at catcher in 2020 and 2021, as Royals to earn All-MLB honors since the award was established in 2019.

Both have been named American League finalists for the Louisville Silver Slugger Award.

Voting goes from Wednesday through Sunday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. CT with fan vote making up 50% of the votes and a media panel making up the other half.

Fans can vote here.

The All-MLB Team will be announced on Saturday, Dec. 16.