KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and catcher Salvador Perez have been nominated as American League finalists for the Louisville Silver Slugger Award.

Witt is coming off of an outstanding sophomore season where he became the first player in Royals history with 30+ home runs (30) and 30+ stolen bases (49).

Witt also ranked third in the AL with 177 hits and led the MLB with 11 triples.

Perez hit 23 home runs in 2023 to mark his seventh career season with 20+ homers, the second-most seasons under this milestone in franchise history. He also recorded his sixth season with at least 75 RBI, which is fourth most in franchise history.

Perez also was one of the top-hitting catchers in baseball as he was ranked tied for second in RBI (80), third in hits (137), third in multi-hit games (38) and tied for third in home runs.

The 33-year-old also is seeking his fifth Silver Slugger Award.

The winner will be announced on MLB Network on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 5 p.m.