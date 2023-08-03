KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are playing their best baseball of the year and Bobby Witt Jr. is a big reason for that.

Witt Jr. was awarded by the MLB with the Heart and Hustle Award which is given annually to an active player who demonstrates a passion for the game of baseball and best embodies the values, spirit and traditions of the game.

The award was created in 2005 by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association in 2005 and is voted on by alumni and active MLB players.

The MLBPA formed 30 committees, comprised of alumni players with established relationships to each team. One player from each team is chosen by the committees.

Tack on that award with Witt Jr. also becoming the third player in MLB history to have at least 15 home runs and 30 stolen bases, joining Barry Bonds and Sam Jethroe, putting himself in elite company.

The Royals also currently have the longest winning streak in baseball at five, and will get to get their second straight sweep against the New York Mets today at 1:10 p.m. at home.