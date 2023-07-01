KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals were able to even the series up as they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 on national TV.

The game started later than expected due to a rain delay, but the Royals would still prevail on Saturday night.

The Royals got on the board early after a five-run first inning that included three sacrifice fly’s from Salvador Perez, Edward Oliviares and Samad Taylor. Drew waters would knock in two more runs after an RBI single.

Although, the Dodgers would respond the very next inning, scoring three runs of their own.

Both teams would tack on another run as the Royals were able to hang on for the 6-4 victory.

Daniel Lynch (2-3) got the start and the win for the Royals, going five innings with three runs, three walks and four Ks.

The Royals will look to win the rubber match of the series tomorrow at 1:10 p.m.