KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals and Atlanta Braves will have to wait a little longer for Saturday’s first pitch.

The game was slated to start at 3:10 p.m. but was delayed due to rain.

The game has now been moved to 5:45 p.m.

Kris Bubic (0-1) is set to start today’s matchup against Braves pitcher Bryce Elder in his third start of the season.

This is the second of a three-game interleague series with the Braves. The Royals lost yesterday 10-3.

