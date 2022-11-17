KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals broadcast Steve Physioc announced his retirement after a 43-year broadcasting career.

Physioc, who grew up in Merriam, Kansas, graduated from Kansas State University in 1977 and became the voice of the Wildcats from 1979 to 1983.

Before joining the Royals in 2012, Physioc enjoyed a lengthy career in several different markets including Cincinnati, San Francisco, San Diego and announcing football, baseball and basketball games.

The entire Royals organization would like to thank and congratulate Steve Physioc, who has made the decision to retire after a 43-year broadcasting career! Enjoy your retirement, Phiz! Kansas City Royals

Physioc also spent time as a sports anchor in Topeka, Kansas.

His two historic fiction novels, “The Walls of Lucca” and “Above the Walls,” won gold medals from Readers Favorite in the 2019 International Book Award Contest.

Jake Eisenberg will join the radio broadcast of the team in 2023.