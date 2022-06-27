KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals No. 3 prospect, infielder Vinnie Pasquantino has been called up from the Omaha Storm Chasers in Triple-A.

Pasquantino, who is No. 98 in the MLB’s overall prospect rankings, is second in Triple-A with 18 homeruns and first with 67 RBI.

In the minors, Pasquantino has a career .293 batting average and a .573 slugging percentage.

The 24-year-old was the drafted in the 11th round of the 2019 draft by the Royals out of Old Dominion.

Pasquantino joins the 40-man roster as part of an overhaul of youth with Bobby Witt Jr., MJ Melendez, Brady Singer and Kyle Isbel already on the active roster.

Sitting at 26-45, the Royals are in last place in the AL Central and bottom-5 in the league overall.

The Royals host the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of a three-game series starting Monday, June 27 at 7:10 p.m.