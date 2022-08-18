MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — During Tuesday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins, Kansas City Royals catcher MJ Melendez showed his support for a Little Leaguer who was injured earlier this week.

Easton Oliverson is a 12-year-old outfielder and pitcher from Utah. While in Pennsylvania for the Little League World Series, he fell off a bunk bed, fracturing his skull and cheekbones causing bleeding on the inside of his skull.

Oliverson was airlifted to the hospital and underwent surgery. According to his family on Facebook, he has since been taken off sedation, is talking and a feeding tube has been removed.

Melendez sported blue tape on his wrist during Tuesday’s game that read, “#PrayforEaston.”

Courtesy of Major League Baseball

Keeping you in my prayers Easton! Stay strong buddy @mjmelendez7

Melendez is joined by MLB All-Star Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers who sent a message to Oliverson and his family.

I don’t think we can emphasize enough how grateful we are for the love, support, and prayers. Jace wanted me to emphasize that while Easton is making TREMENDOUS progress, he still has a very long road ahead. We are asking for you to continue to send prayers. We know that Easton is capable, but with his prayer army behind him-he can be unstoppable! Oliverson’s family via Facebook

Oliverson’s team is scheduled to play their first game of the Little League World Series on Friday at 2 p.m. Central Time.