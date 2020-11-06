Royals catcher Salvador Perez earns third Silver Slugger Award for 2020 season

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 23: Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals points skyward while crossing home plate after hitting a 2-run home run during the 1st inning of the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium on September 23, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has been named an American League Silver Slugger Award winner for 2020.

It’s the third time Perez has gotten the honor after earning it in 2016 and 2018. He’s also a six-time All-Star and a five-time Gold Glove Award winner. Now he joins Hall of Famer George Brett as the only other Royal to receive three Silver Slugger Awards.

Despite a less-than-stellar, shortened season for the Royals, Perez achieved career highs with his batting average and slugging average in 2020. He also led the Royals in home runs (11) and go-ahead RBIs (8) this year despite only playing in 37 of 60 games.

Perez was on the injured reserve list for a few weeks in late August and early September due to an eye injury.

After returning from that injury, he tied for second in the the MLB in RBIs (20), extra-base hits (13) and total bases (50), was third in slugging (.806) and tied for third in homers (7).

After sitting out for the entire 2019 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, the 2020 season was a strong return for Perez.