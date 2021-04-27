Royals catcher Salvador Perez in starting lineup against Pittsburgh Pirates

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – APRIL 21: Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals celebrates a walk-off single to end the game as Nicky Lopez #8 scores during the bottom of the 9th inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium on April 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Royals defeated the Rays to win the game with a final score of 9-8. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — Despite exiting Monday’s win against the Detroit Tigers in the sixth inning with a thumb injury, Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is in the starting lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.

Perez was initially listed as day-to-day and it was unclear if he would suit up, but according to the starting lineup released by the team, Salvy will be behind home plate for pitcher Jakob Junis.

The two-game road series in Pittsburgh is the second of three straight road series the Royals will have on this road trip.

Perez appeared in his 1,000th career game on Monday and can start the count to 2,000 when he steps on the diamond on Tuesday.

The Royals currently have the best record in the MLB heading into Tuesday night and hope to continue that momentum.