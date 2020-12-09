Royals catcher Salvador Perez named All-MLB First Team catcher

Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals smiles during player introductions prior to the opening day game between the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on March 28, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has been named the All-MLB First Team catcher as Major League Baseball unveiled selections for the second annual All-MLB Team Wednesday.

The first and second teams were selected by a combination of voting from fans and a decorated panel of media members, broadcasters, former players and other officials throughout the game.

Each team honored one catcher, first baseman, second baseman, third baseman, shortstop and designated hitter, plus three outfielders, five starting pitchers and two relievers.

Perez was selected the First Team catcher over two other finalists, Atlanta’s Travis d’Arnaud and Philadelphia’s J.T. Realmuto.

Perez earned his third Louisville Silver Slugger Award earlier this offseason and is also a six-time All-Star and a five-time Gold Glove Award winner.

In 2020, he set career highs in batting average (.333) and slugging percentage (.633) and despite playing in just 37 of 60 games, led the Royals in homers (11) and go-ahead RBI (8), while ranking second in RBI (32) and extra-base hits (23).

His 11 home runs were tied for third most in MLB history by a player who appeared in 37 games or fewer, trailing only Frank Thomas in 2005 and Ted Williams (13 HR in 37 games) in 1953.

Perez returned to the Royals after missing the entire 2019 season, undergoing Tommy John surgery on March 6, 2019. He was on the Injured List in 2020 from Aug. 21-Sept. 11 due to swelling in his left eye. From the time of his return to the end of the season, he ranked tied for second in the Majors in RBI (20), extra-base hits (13) and total bases (50), was third in slugging (.806) and tied for third in homers (7). He led the Majors in batting average (.451, 23-for-51) from Sept. 11-24.