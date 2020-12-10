Royals catcher Salvador Perez named American League’s 2020 Comeback Player of the Year

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 23: Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals points skyward while crossing home plate after hitting a 2-run home run during the 1st inning of the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium on September 23, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals star catcher Salvador Perez has been named the American League’s 2020 Comeback Player of the Year after returning from Tommy John surgery this season.

Perez missed the entire 2019 season after undergoing the surgery, but then came back strong in the shortened MLB season.

He hit a career-best .333 with 11 homers and 32 RBI over 37 games played. He was on the injured reserve list for a few weeks in late August and early September due to an eye injury.

Perez also recorded a .353 on-base percentage and a .633 slugging percentage, a career high and the second-highest in Royals history behind only Hall of Famer George Brett.

The news comes the same day that Perez was named the All-MLB First Team catcher and just a few days after Perez earned his third Silver Slugger Award, also receiving one in 2016 and 2018.

He’s now the second Royals player to earn the Comeback Player of the Year award, joining fan favorite Mike Moustakas, who received the award in 2017.

Colorado Rockies pitcher Daniel Bard earned the honor in the National League. Bard returned to the MLB after not pitching in the league for seven years.

The Boston Red Sox released him in 2013, and Bard spent several seasons in the minors before retiring in 2017. He came out of retirement when he signed a minor league contract once again, and then finally made the Rockies’ Opening Day roster.

In 23 appearances, including 14 scoreless, Bard went 4-2 with six saves and a 3.65 ERA.

The 30 beat reporters from MLB.com, the official web site of Major League Baseball, selected the winners from an original list of 30 candidates (one per MLB club).