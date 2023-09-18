KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals will be without catcher all-star Salvador Perez for the time being.

Perez was placed on the 7-day concussion list, retroactive to Sep. 17. During the Royals game against the Houston Astros on Saturday, Perez was hit in the face mask by a foul ball hit by Jose Altuve in the 5th inning.

The Royals team captain initially stayed in, telling Royals trainer Kyle Turner he was fine, but during a later at-bat, umpire John Libka bent down to check on Perez who said he was feeling light-headed.

Perez was then taken out of the game by Royals manager Quatraro and was evaluated for a concussion.

The teams said on Sunday that Perez had been diagnosed with a non-concussive head impact. Perez was later diagnosed with a mild concussion.

With only 11 games left in season and the Royals nowhere near playoff contention, there could be speculation of shutting down Perez for the remainder of the season.

“I certainly hope he returns. There’s a certain protocol now that he has shown symptoms,” Quatraro said. “I always think about him coming back at the first possible minute. I don’t know if there is a benefit [to shutting him down]. I’d like to have him back.”

Catcher Freddy Fermin was placed on the 60-day IL after getting surgery on a fractured middle finger last week. He suffered the injury earlier this month against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Royals called up catcher Tyler Cropley from Omaha (AAA) to fill the roster spot for Perez. They are set to face the Cleveland Guardians in the last two games of their series tomorrow and Wednesday.