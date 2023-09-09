KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has added another milestone to his lengthy resume.

He became the first catcher in Royals history to catch for 10,000 innings in the Royals road loss against the Toronto Blue Jays Saturday afternoon.

Perez may have cemented himself as one of the best catchers in MLB history and has been a monumental part of the Royals franchise.

He has caught more innings than all active catchers and has the most home runs. Perez’s accomplishment is a bright spot in what has been a rough year for the Royals on the diamond.

The 12-year veteran is among Royals greats and has been a model of consistency for the franchise.