MIAMI, Fla. — The Kansas City Royals had their Father’s Day trip a little early this season.

During the Royals’ road trip against the Miami Marlins, the team brought out the fathers and siblings of several players for a dad trip.

Bobby Witt & Bobby Witt Jr.

Keith & Michael Massey

Brett & Brady Singer

Daniel Lynch III & Daniel Lynch IV

Dennis & Vinnie Pasquantino

Tom & Matt Duffy

Bob & Nicky Lopez

Mervyl & MJ Melendez

The dads took batting practice and participated in some throwing sessions to get a taste of the experience that their sons go through every day.

They also shared some of their favorite childhood experiences.

Massey reminisced about how his father made him listen to The Dixie Chicks on baseball road trips growing up.

“We would drive to Cincinnati or Indianapolis and for five straight hours, we would have a jam session listening to them,” Michael said. “We would just play the entire album and just let it run. That’s how we knew they were good.”

Brady Singer’s father Brett, playfully bragged about being able to hit off of his Major League son’s pitches.

“That’s not an issue,” Brett said. “He can just send me everything he’s got, I don’t care.”

The Witts talked about their famous story of Bobby Sr. collecting a Bobby Jr. foul ball in their home state of Texas.

“He signed, I signed it. He wrote a little something on it,” Bobby Sr. said. “It’s pretty cool.”

The Lynchs and Pasquantinos were just hoping that those patriarchs could hit a baseball well.

Matt Duffy explained how his father will send him walk-up songs that are not possible to do in the Majors.

“Something by Snarky Puppy with a six-minute build-up,” Matt said.

“No, just a little section,” his father Tom said. “A select little part of it.”

Tom also relished at the fact that his son is a Major League baseball player early in the video.

“I can’t say it enough, these guys live in Disneyland.”

Nicky Lopez had a recollection of his father Bob getting kicked out of a slow-pitch softball game.

“It was fine, though. We would get to go home earlier, go get ice cream earlier, so it was fine,” Lopez said with his father laughing next to him.

“Those games were real intense,” Bob said.

MJ Melendez’s father Mervyl was a 25-year college baseball coach before he stepped down from FIU last season. MJ got to poke some fun at him after Mervyl took BP.

“That’s what he tells me when you’re swinging too hard, your body’s falling over, you gotta stay in there and use your hands more,” MJ said.

“I was testing him. So I was using my body to see if he saw some flaws in me,” Mervyl said.

Though the Royals were swept by Miami, they ended their 10-game losing streak on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels.