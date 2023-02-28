With spring training now in full swing in Surprise, Arizona, Kansas City Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman gave a quick interview as the baseball club pursues a $2 billion downtown baseball stadium and ballpark district.

“You don’t see this a lot in sports,” Sherman said last week during an interview with Sports Radio 810 WHB and other media outlets. “You don’t see it where clubs are willing to go out there and have those public meetings.”

Garnering public feedback is an important part of the process, he said. What do Kansas City baseball supporters want to know? Where will the stadium be located.

“We have said that we’ve gone from 14 (sites) down to five,” Sherman said. “That number’s getting smaller. I’m hopeful that we’re not too far away from being able to be more specific there.”

While the specific site has not been made public yet, nothing is being hidden, it’s just all about good business, he said.

A potential site inside an Opportunity Zone in or near Downtown, like the eight-block East Village area, could be a contender. Eight of the 14 locations the team has explored lands partially inside an Opportunity Zone.

