KANAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have decided to part ways with outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

They will bring up OF Dairon Blanco from Omaha (AAA), who led the minor leagues in stolen bases with 47.

Bradley Jr. was in his first season with the Royals and appeared in 43 games with 105 at-bats. On the season, he had one home run, 10 RBIs while batting .133.

He has in his 11th season in the majors, spending a majority of them with the Boston Red Sox.

He has a week to be traded or placed on waivers.

As for Blanco, he will be joining the Royals for the second time in his career. He had a five-game stint with the club last season.