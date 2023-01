KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have traded centerfielder Michael Taylor to the Minnesota Twins according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Taylor will be traded for left handed pitcher Evan Sisk and right handed pitcher Steven Cruz.

During the 2021-22 season, Taylor played in 124 games, hitting nine home-runs and 43 RBIs.

He spent two seasons with the Royals, where he was known for his defensive prowess, winning a 2021 Gold Glove Award and a Fielding Bible Award.